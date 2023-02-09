Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia apartment fire leaves 7 dead, including 2-year-old girl

Data suggests fatal explosion caused by a gas leak

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An apparent gas explosion in an apartment building in the south-central Russian city of Novosibirsk Thursday morning killed at least seven people, including a 2-year-old child, according to local emergency services.

Regional Gov. Andrey Travnikov said nine people had been taken to the hospital, with two in intensive care.

Earlier, authorities had said ten people, including two children, who may have been inside when the explosion occurred at 7:43 a.m. remained unaccounted-for.

"The nature of the injuries is varied — there are combined injuries, burns, and carbon monoxide poisoning," Travnikov said.

EXPLOSION ON ISTANBUL’S PEDESTRIAN AVENUE; DEATHS REPORTED

Emergency service employees work at a site of a five-story residential building collapsed after the gas explosion in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russia, on Feb. 9, 2023.

Emergency service employees work at a site of a five-story residential building collapsed after the gas explosion in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, Russia, on Feb. 9, 2023. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The explosion caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed by the ensuing fire.

A criminal case has been opened on the incident, which preliminary data suggests was caused by a gas leak. The Ministry of Housing and Public Utilities of the region said that the gas system of the building was checked in September 2022.

Novosibirsk is the biggest city in Siberia and Russia’s third-largest by population.