Several people found dead in AZ home, gas leak likely cause of death

Phoenix officials have not yet released the official cause of the deaths

Associated Press
Several people were found dead inside a Phoenix home Wednesday after a possible gas leak, authorities said.

City police, firefighters and hazardous materials teams were dispatched to a house around 8 a.m.

Several people were found dead in a home in Phoenix, Arizona. Authorities suspect it was due to a gas leak.

Police and firefighters reported finding victims inside the home, but there was no immediate word on how many people died.

Television station video from the scene shows a propane tank in a large taped-off area around the home and multiple emergency response vehicles in the neighborhood.