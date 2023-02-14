Expand / Collapse search
Romania's second earthquake in two days reaches 5.7 magnitude

No damage or casualties were reported in aftermath of either Romanian earthquake

Associated Press
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case.

The quake on Tuesday occurred at 3:16 p.m. in Romania’s southwest Gorj County at a depth of approximately 40 km (25 miles), data from Romania’s National Earth Physics Institute shows.

The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north. Social media posts showed supermarket products that had purportedly fallen from their shelves during the quake.

Romanian rescuers appear near destroyed buildings after twin earthquakes hit Turkiye's Hatay on Feb. 14, 2023. On Feb. 6, one earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 was felt in the Pazarcik district, affecting Kahramanmaras and multiple provinces: Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. At 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a magnitude of 7.6 earthquake was felt in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district. 

Romanian rescuers appear near destroyed buildings after twin earthquakes hit Turkiye's Hatay on Feb. 14, 2023. On Feb. 6, one earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 was felt in the Pazarcik district, affecting Kahramanmaras and multiple provinces: Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. At 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a magnitude of 7.6 earthquake was felt in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district.  (Erhan Sevenler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Local emergency authorities in Gorj County said in a statement Tuesday that they didn’t receive any calls related to the earthquake and that no damage or casualties were reported.

It was the second earthquake to hit Romania’s Oltenia region in as many days. On Monday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was reported also in Gorj County at a depth of 13.2 kilometers (8 miles).

Aftershocks above magnitude 3 followed both quakes.