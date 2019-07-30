Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Romania's interior minister quits in furor over inept police response to girl's kidnapping

Fox News
Romania’s interior minister resigned Tuesday after it took 19 hours to find a 15-year-old girl who reported her own kidnapping to police three times and then was killed.

Alexandra Macesanu’s rape and murder has sparked outrage in the country over the bumbling police response to her 911 calls.

Minister Nicolae Moga, appointed just six days ago, resigned only days after firing Romania’s top cop.

“I have made the decision to resign to save part of the ministry’s prestige which has been strongly impacted by the deficient activity of some if its employees, who were either fired or are about to be sanctioned,” Moga said according to Reuters.

A man casts a shadow outside the Interior Ministry, in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, July 26, 2019, next to flowers and candles placed in memory of a 15 year-old girl, killed after after police took 19 hours to locate her after she was kidnapped by a man in southern Romania. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Alexandria was hitchhiking near Caracal in southern Romania Wednesday when she kidnapped.

After tracing the emergency calls, police waited three hours for a court to approve a search warrant to enter the house, though it was legally necessary.

Gheorghe Dinca, 65, has been accused of the murder.

Dinca confessed to killing Alexandra and Luiza Melencu, 18, a hitchhiker who disappeared in April, Reuters reported.