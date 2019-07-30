Romania's interior minister quits in furor over inept police response to girl's kidnapping

Romania’s interior minister resigned Tuesday after it took 19 hours to find a 15-year-old girl who reported her own kidnapping to police three times and then was killed.

Alexandra Macesanu’s rape and murder has sparked outrage in the country over the bumbling police response to her 911 calls.

Minister Nicolae Moga, appointed just six days ago, resigned only days after firing Romania’s top cop.

ROMANIA'S TOP COP FIRED OVER BUMBLED RESPONSE TO CALLS FOR HELP FROM KIDNAPPED GIRL

“I have made the decision to resign to save part of the ministry’s prestige which has been strongly impacted by the deficient activity of some if its employees, who were either fired or are about to be sanctioned,” Moga said according to Reuters.

Alexandria was hitchhiking near Caracal in southern Romania Wednesday when she kidnapped.

KIDNAPPED AUSTRIAN TRIATHLETE SWEET-TALKS CAPTOR INTO LETTING HER GO: REPORT

After tracing the emergency calls, police waited three hours for a court to approve a search warrant to enter the house, though it was legally necessary.

Gheorghe Dinca, 65, has been accused of the murder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dinca confessed to killing Alexandra and Luiza Melencu, 18, a hitchhiker who disappeared in April, Reuters reported.