Rocket attack on US troops in Syria yields no injuries; response wounds at least 1 militant

A rocket attack on American forces in eastern Syria this week did not result in any casualties or injuries, officials said of what some deem to be a retaliatory act following U.S. airstrikes against facilities backed by pro-Iran militia groups.

Thirty-four 122mm rockets were fired on the U.S. base in the Omar Oil field in Deir Ezzur Monday evening. The rockets landed around 7:44 p.m. local time, according to Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto.

"U.S. forces have the inherent right to self-defense and responded with counter-battery fire at rocket launching positions and one Hellfire from a UAV which resulted in one enemy wounded in action," he tweeted.

US AIRSTRIKE ON IRAN-BACKED FACILITIES ALONG IRAQ-SYRIA BORDER KILLED SEVERAL MILITIAMEN: REPORT

The attack came less than a day after the American airstrikes near the Syria-Iraq border.

"The targets selected were facilities utilized by the network of Iran-backed militia groups responsible for the series of recent attacks against facilities housing U.S. personnel in Iraq," Pentagon spokeswoman, Navy Cmdr. Jessica McNulty, said Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was the second time the administration has taken military action in the region since President Biden took over earlier this year. The Iraqi military condemned the airstrike and militia groups called for revenge.