Rising COVID cases in Beijing lead officials to extend work-from-home order

COVID restrictions in China have been lifted in Shanghai

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Beijing extended work-from-home orders on Monday as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the city.

The city reported 99 new COVID infections, up from a previous daily average of around 40. The number of workers allowed to go to their offices has been limited to 30% of the normal level.

Two more districts began a work-from-home policy this week. 

    A supermarket employee prepares bags of groceries for delivery in Shanghai, China, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Chen Si)

    A supermarket employee hands over a bag of groceries to a deliveryman in Shanghai, China, Monday, May 23, 2022.  (AP Photo/Chen Si)

    A resident gets swabbed during mass COVID test on Monday, May 23, 2022, in Beijing.  (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

    A man tries to receive medicine he bought at a pharmacy through its closed glass doors in Shanghai, China, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Chen Si)

    A passenger in protective overall waits to board a train at the Hongqiao Railway Station in Shanghai, China Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Chinatopix via AP)

While outbreaks in the nation's capital remain less severe than in Shanghai, communities have been confined in an effort to curtail transmission. 

Beijing ordered additional mass testing on Monday. 

CASES FOUND IN SHANGHAI AFTER 5 DAYS OF 'ZERO COVID'

Authorities also previously suspended transportation, though thus far they've resisted sweeping lockdowns. Still, people have been warned to avoid traveling between city districts.

They have also banned indoor dining and shuttered schools and tourist sites.

Across the country, China reported more than 800 new cases, marking a steady decline from earlier this year. 

COVID LOCKDOWN IN CHINA METROPOLIS LOOSENING

The government's strict "zero-COVID" strategy has come under fire internationally, especially after Shanghai residents reported food and medicine shortages during stringent weeks-long quarantines. 

The number of new cases in China's largest city has fallen under 1,000 for eight days in a row. 

The city reopened four of its 20 subway lines on Sunday. 

However, the deputy chief of disease control and prevention at the National Health Commission, Lei Zhenglong, warned outbreaks could crop up again in some areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.