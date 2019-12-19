Alleged ringleader of Dutch 'killing machine' arrested in Dubai, police say

The alleged ringleader of a Dutch crime organization dubbed by prosecutors as an “oiled killing machine,” was arrested in Dubai Monday and flown back to the Netherlands, authorities said Thursday.

Ridouan Taghi, 41, who was one of the Netherland’s most-wanted criminals, had been on the run for years. He now faces trial for allegedly ordering a string of gangland slayings and attempted hits.

Prosecutors accuse Taghi in the murders of five people, including career criminals and a crime blogger.

"For security reasons, he was flown to the Netherlands by chartered plane with a police escort," prosecutors said in a statement.

The trial of Taghi and his alleged partner, Said Razzouki, already started with neither man there and is set to continue on Feb. 27. Razzouki remains on the run.

The case rose to international prominence earlier this year when the lawyer for a trial witness -- an alleged hitman who agreed to testify in exchange for a lighter sentence -- was shot dead in Amsterdam.

THREE INJURED IN NETHERLANDS STABBING, POLICE SAY

The September slaying of lawyer Derk Wiersum sparked outrage in the Netherlands and led to calls for a tougher crackdown on organized crime.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taghi has not been charged with involvement in Wiersum's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.