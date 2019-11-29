Three injured in Netherlands stabbing, police say

Dutch police say three people were injured in a stabbing in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday night. The attack comes just hours after a separate stabbing episode in London, where police have since said two of the injured have died.

The Netherlands stabbing took place in The Hague's main shopping street, which was bustling with holiday shoppers, according to police. The motive is unknown at this time.

Authorities said they were searching for at least one suspect. The Hague police said in an earlier statement that they were looking for a man in a grey jogging suit who was about 45 to 50 years old.

Additional details were not immediately available. Police spokeswoman Marije Kuiper told The Associated Press it's unclear if the incident was an act of terrorism and it's too early to determine a motive for the attack.

Kuiper also said it's unclear whether any of the injuries were life-threatening.

A similar stabbing took place in Amsterdam a year ago, when two Americans were injured in a knife attack that prosecutors said had a "terrorist motive."

As of the time of publication, it was also unknown if the Friday attack had any relationship to the earlier stabbing in London, which authorities say is being treated as a terrorist attack.

British police said two people are dead after being injured in the attack; three others are being treated at a hospital.

British police shot and killed the suspected terror attacker on the London Bridge. He was wearing a fake explosive vest and had been tackled by members of the public before being shot by London police, officials said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed that two victims of the "appalling" terrorist attack had "tragically died."

"My heart goes out to them, their loved ones and to everybody affected," he said in a statement. "London will never be cowed by terrorism. Terrorism will never win."

"I want to reassure Londoners and visitors that there will be enhanced police patrols, including firearms teams, on the streets of London this weekend," he added. "I will be attending the government's emergency COBRA meeting tonight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.