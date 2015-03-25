Rights group accuses Israeli army of abusing crowd control methods during Palestinian protests

next Image 1 of 3

An Israeli rights group says the military often used crowd control methods during violent Palestinian protests in the West Bank in ways that can cause serious injury or death.

A report released Monday by the B'Tselem group accuses the Israeli forces, for example, of firing exploding tear gas canisters directly at protesters.

It also says that six Palestinians have been killed by rubber-coated metal bullets used during protests since 2005, compared to 46 who were killed by live fire during the demonstrations.

The military has dismissed the report as "biased" and says it relied on incidents that "are still under investigation."

Palestinian demonstrations in the West Bank often spiral into violence, with protesters hurling rocks and fire bombs at the Israeli forces.