Reuters reporters freed from Myanmar prison: witnesses

Two Reuters reporters who were jailed in Myanmar on convictions of breaking the Official Secrets Act were freed Tuesday after spending more than 500 days behind bars, according to witnesses.

Myanmar's Supreme Court last month had rejected the final appeal of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo and upheld seven-year prison sentences for their reporting on the military's brutal crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

That same month, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo shared with their colleagues the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting, one of journalism's highest honors.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were released after President Win Myint issued a blanket pardon for 6,520 prisoners.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.