Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom
Published
Last Update May 5, 2017

Rescued Scottish surfer said he thought he would die after 32 hours at sea

By | Fox News
close
Stranded surfer rescued after 30 hours drifting at seaVideo

Stranded surfer rescued after 30 hours drifting at sea

Raw video: 22-year-old plucked from sea, lifted into rescue helicopter 13 miles off Scottish coast

A Scottish surfer who was rescued off the western coast of Scotland Monday after being lost at sea for 32 hours said he thought he was going to die.

“I was thinking I was going to die – I was almost convinced,” Matthew Bryce, 22, told the BBC.

Matthew Bryce, 22, was rescued off the coast of Scotland after 32 hours lost at sea.

Matthew Bryce, 22, was rescued off the coast of Scotland after 32 hours lost at sea. (Matthew Bryce, 22, was rescued off the coast of Scotland after 32 hours lost at sea.)

Bryce’s hopes were lifted when the surfer spotted a helicopter flying over him.

RESCUE OF TEXAS TODDLER, BABY CAUGHT ON VIDEO

To get the chopper’s attention, Bryce used his surfboard to signal for help.

“I cannot thank those enough who rescued and cared for me. They are all heroes,” Bryce said in a statement released from the hospital.

SCOTTISH SURFER FOUND CLINGING TO BOARD AFTER 32 HOURS AT SEA

Bryce is being treated for severe hypothermia at Belfast Hospital in Northern Ireland. Officials are hopeful the surfer will make a full recovery.

Officials said Bryce's surfboard and thick wetsuit helped him survive in the frigid water.

Bryce had disappeared early Sunday, but officials reportedly weren't notified for 24 hours, which made it harder to trace his whereabouts.

He has said that he won’t be surfing again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.