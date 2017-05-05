Rescued Scottish surfer said he thought he would die after 32 hours at sea

A Scottish surfer who was rescued off the western coast of Scotland Monday after being lost at sea for 32 hours said he thought he was going to die.

“I was thinking I was going to die – I was almost convinced,” Matthew Bryce, 22, told the BBC.

Bryce’s hopes were lifted when the surfer spotted a helicopter flying over him.

RESCUE OF TEXAS TODDLER, BABY CAUGHT ON VIDEO

To get the chopper’s attention, Bryce used his surfboard to signal for help.

“I cannot thank those enough who rescued and cared for me. They are all heroes,” Bryce said in a statement released from the hospital.

SCOTTISH SURFER FOUND CLINGING TO BOARD AFTER 32 HOURS AT SEA

Bryce is being treated for severe hypothermia at Belfast Hospital in Northern Ireland. Officials are hopeful the surfer will make a full recovery.

Officials said Bryce's surfboard and thick wetsuit helped him survive in the frigid water.

Bryce had disappeared early Sunday, but officials reportedly weren't notified for 24 hours, which made it harder to trace his whereabouts.

He has said that he won’t be surfing again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

