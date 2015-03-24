Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 2, 2015

Report: 2 people wounded in gunbattle between Ukrainian troops, pro-Russian protesters

By | Associated Press
  • 93f2444d-
    Image 1 of 3

    In this photo taken on Monday, April 14, 2014, Ukrainian soldiers stand on military vehicles with Ukrainian national flags in a field about 70 kilometers (44 miles) from the eastern Ukrainian town of Slovyansk, where the Ukrainian regional administration building was seized by pro-Russian activists. A deadline set by the Ukrainian government for pro-Russian gunmen to leave government buildings in eastern Ukraine and surrender weapons passed without incident early Monday, with no immediate sign of any action to liberate any seized buildings. (AP Photo/Russian Reporter magazine, Maxim Dondyuk) MAGAZINES OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY (The Associated Press)

  • 0b6c773d-
    Image 2 of 3

    Women pray for peace near the Ukrainian regional administration building that was seized by pro-Russian activists in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slovyansk, Ukraine, Monday, April 14, 2014. Over the past 10 days, more than a dozen government buildings have been seized by angry mobs in eastern Ukraine. In several cases, assaults have been led by automatic rifle-toting men in military fatigues claiming to be seeking autonomy for the Russian-speaking east. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (The Associated Press)

  • f775aad8-
    Image 3 of 3

    A Ukrainian protester stands outside the Ukrainian parliament during a rally outside the parliament in Kiev, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 15, 2014. Pro-Russian insurgents who have seized government buildings across eastern Ukraine dug in on Tuesday, fortifying their positions and erecting fresh barricades. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov) (The Associated Press)

IZYUM, Ukraine – Russia's state RIA-Novosti news agency says two pro-Russian insurgents have been wounded in a skirmish with the Ukrainian military near an airport in eastern Ukraine.

It said Ukrainian troops drove to the airport at Kramatorsk, outside the city of Slovyansk, in an armored personnel carrier Tuesday and started talking to the rebels who control the site. It said a skirmish erupted shortly after.

RIA-Novosti's report didn't say who started shooting or give any further details. The agency also reported the Ukrainian military has moved into Slovyansk itself.

The report could not be independently confirmed immediately.

Slovyansk is one of the cities in eastern Ukraine where pro-Russian protesters have seized government buildings and police stations.