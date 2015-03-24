Report: 2 people wounded in gunbattle between Ukrainian troops, pro-Russian protesters

next Image 1 of 3

Russia's state RIA-Novosti news agency says two pro-Russian insurgents have been wounded in a skirmish with the Ukrainian military near an airport in eastern Ukraine.

It said Ukrainian troops drove to the airport at Kramatorsk, outside the city of Slovyansk, in an armored personnel carrier Tuesday and started talking to the rebels who control the site. It said a skirmish erupted shortly after.

RIA-Novosti's report didn't say who started shooting or give any further details. The agency also reported the Ukrainian military has moved into Slovyansk itself.

The report could not be independently confirmed immediately.

Slovyansk is one of the cities in eastern Ukraine where pro-Russian protesters have seized government buildings and police stations.