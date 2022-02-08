Rep. Chip Roy publishes letter in solidarity with Finnish Christian on trial for 'hate speech'

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy sent a letter of support to a high-profile Christian in Finland whose professions of religious belief have led to "hate speech" charges in the progressive country, Fox News Digital has learned.

Former Minister of the Interior Dr. Päivi Räsänen was charged with three counts of criminal behavior after talking about her religious views regarding sex and marriage on a radio talk show.

"I will defend my right to confess my faith, so that no one else would be deprived of their right to freedom of religion and speech," Räsänen said of the charges. "The more Christians keep silent on controversial themes, the narrower the space for freedom of speech gets."

Roy sent a letter Thursday in support of Räsänen, offering his prayers and any assistance necessary to the former minister of the interior.

"In the spirit of Christian solidarity, we write to offer you our support, encouragement, and our prayers during this trying time," Roy wrote in the open letter. "Ms. Räsänen and Bishop Pohjola, we have kept you in our prayers over the past months as we watched your cases from the United States — knowing that this challenge you face is not merely legal, but spiritual."

Räsänen, a medical doctor and mother of five, questioned the Finnish Lutheran Church's participation in an LGBT "Pride" event in 2019. Räsänen was interviewed by police repeatedly after her message to church leadership, and General Prosecutor Raija Toiviainen charged Räsänen with hate speech in April 2021.'

"Over the last three years, you have faced targeted legal harassment simply for confessing Christ and expressing your belief in the teachings of the Bible. Sadly, your public confession of the Gospel has culminated in criminal charges and a day in court," Roy continued in his letter. "While many would have backed down under the pressure, you have carried yourselves with grace and love for your neighbors while directing people toward Christ."

Räsänen served in the Finnish parliament beginning in 1995, then as the minister of the interior from 2011 to 2015.

"As you prepare for final arguments, please know that we stand with you and will keep you in continuous prayer. If there is anything we can do to be of assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to us," Roy concluded the letter.