©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Israel

Red Cross receives bodies of 4 slain hostages during Israel-Hamas exchange

PM Benjamin Netanyahu previously postponed the exchange

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
Israel mourns murder of Shiri Bibas, sons Kfir and Ariel Video

Israel mourns murder of Shiri Bibas, sons Kfir and Ariel

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports from southern Israel on the funeral for members of the Bibas family on ‘Special Report.’

Hamas released four dead hostages to the Red Cross on Thursday, marking another step in the first phase of the cease-fire between the terrorist group and Israel.

The exchange, which took place in the Gaza Strip, was confirmed by an Israeli security official. Egyptian mediators assisted in the delivery of the caskets, which Israeli officials have begun to identify.

At the same time, Israel released hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in a move that was previously delayed. Red Cross convoys assisted with the transport of the detainees.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office previously confirmed the exchange on Wednesday, noting that it was likely to take place without the humiliating "ceremonies" that Hamas has engaged in prior.

ISRAEL'S UN AMBASSADOR SLAMS HAMAS' 'EVIL AND DEPRAVED' DISPLAY OF HOSTAGES' COFFINS

Red Cross vehicles carrying hostages' bodies

Red Cross vehicles, carrying the bodies of four Israeli hostages, leave pickup point after Hamas hands over the bodies without a ceremony in Gaza on February 27, 2025. (Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Saturday, Netanyahu temporarily delayed the seventh hostage-prisoner exchange in protest of Hamas's release ceremonies, which were used to generate propaganda. In one ceremony, hostages were forced to pose with Hamas fighters and kiss militants on the head.

"In light of Hamas’s repeated violations, including the ceremonies that humiliate our hostages and the cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes, it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies," Netanyahu's statement said.

Hamas had called the delay a "serious violation," though the militant group's treatment of prisoners was condemned by international groups, including the United Nations.

FUNERAL HELD FOR SHIRI BIBAS AND HER SONS AFTER THEIR REMAINS HANDED OVER BY HAMAS

Red Cross vehicles carrying hostages' bodies

Red Cross vehicles, carrying the bodies of four Israeli hostages, leave pickup point after Hamas hands over the bodies without a ceremony in Gaza on February 27, 2025. The bodies were expected to be handed over in the first phase of the hostage swap agreement. (Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Under international law, any handover of the remains of [the] deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families," the United Nations Geneva said on X last week, attributing the quote to High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

Israeli United Nations Ambassador Danny Danon told Fox News Digital that Hamas' "ceremonies" were "evil and depraved."

Buses in the West Bank

Buses carrying Palestinian security prisoners are greeted by a crowd after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement with Israel, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

"For 16 months, Israel has been fighting a deranged terrorist organization that places no value on human life, especially if it is Israeli or Jewish — all while international institutions like the U.N. refrained from condemning Hamas and formally demanding the immediate return of our hostages," Danon said.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Rachel Wolf and Yael Rotem-Kuriel contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.