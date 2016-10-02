Red Cross: As winter nears, N. Korea flood areas need help

next Image 1 of 3

One month after devastating floods caused by a typhoon hit a remote area of North Korea, the Red Cross is calling for more help for thousands of displaced people before harsh winter conditions set in.

The Red Cross estimates 70,000 people were made homeless in North Hamgyong province by the flooding caused by Typhoon Lionrock at the end of August. Officials say over 130 people died and 400 are missing, and 30,000 homes were destroyed.

Red Cross video from North Hamgyong province shows people living in temporary shelters amid rubble left in the wake of the flooding. North Korean authorities have asked international humanitarian organizations for help.

International Red Cross officials said Sunday that with winter about to arrive, better shelter and more supplies are needed.