Red Cross: As winter nears, N. Korea flood areas need help

    In this image made from TV made available Sunday Oct. 2, 2016, Red Cross staff and other officials inspects damage to a building, as people live in temporary shelters amid rubble and mud-caked areas of destruction left in the wake of massive flooding in Hoeryong City, North Korea, Wednesday Sept. 28, 2016. One month after devastating floods hit this remote area of North Korea, the Red Cross is calling for urgent help for the thousands of people who are trying to rebuild their lives before harsh winter conditions set in. (Red Cross via AP) (The Associated Press)

PYONGYANG, North Korea – One month after devastating floods caused by a typhoon hit a remote area of North Korea, the Red Cross is calling for more help for thousands of displaced people before harsh winter conditions set in.

The Red Cross estimates 70,000 people were made homeless in North Hamgyong province by the flooding caused by Typhoon Lionrock at the end of August. Officials say over 130 people died and 400 are missing, and 30,000 homes were destroyed.

Red Cross video from North Hamgyong province shows people living in temporary shelters amid rubble left in the wake of the flooding. North Korean authorities have asked international humanitarian organizations for help.

International Red Cross officials said Sunday that with winter about to arrive, better shelter and more supplies are needed.