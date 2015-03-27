Recent German prosecutions of Nazi suspects

A look at recent prosecutions of suspected Nazi war criminals in Germany.

— May 12, 2011: Verdict scheduled in case of John Demjanjuk, 91.

— July 2010: Samuel Kunz, 88, is charged with participating in the murder of 430,000 Jews while serving as a low-ranking guard at the Belzec death camp. Kunz dies in November 2010, before he can be brought to trial.

— March 2010: Heinrich Boere, 88, is convicted of murdering three civilians in the Netherlands when he was a member of a Waffen SS death squad in 1944; sentenced to life imprisonment. His appeal is rejected.

— November 2009: Prosecutors file charges against former SS Sgt. Adolf Storms on 58 counts of murder in connection with a massacre of Jewish forced laborers in Austria in 1945. Storms dies in July 2010 at age 90, before he can be brought to trial.

— August 2009: Josef Scheungraber, a 90-year-old former officer in the German army, is convicted of murder for ordering the massacre of 10 civilians in a 1944 reprisal killing in Italy; sentenced to life imprisonment. His appeal is rejected.

— December 2005: An 88-year-old former Nazi commander, Ladislav Niznansky, is acquitted of murder in three massacres in Slovakia. Court cites insufficient evidence.

— February 2004: A court halts the trial of Herbertus Bikker, an 88-year-old former SS member, on charges of killing a Dutch prisoner during World War II. He is ruled medically unfit to stand trial.

— July 2002: Friedrich Engel, a 93-year-old former SS major, is convicted on 59 counts of murder for a 1944 massacre of Italian prisoners and given a suspended seven-year sentence. A federal court later quashes the conviction, doubting the evidence was sufficient. Engel dies in 2006.

— May 2001: Anton Malloth, an 89-year-old former guard at the Theresienstadt fortress in occupied Czechoslovakia, is sentenced to life in prison for beating and kicking a Jewish inmate to death in 1944. Malloth's appeal is rejected. He dies in 2002.

— April 2001: Julius Viel, an 83-year-old former SS commander, is convicted of murdering seven Jewish prisoners from Theresienstadt in 1945. Sentenced to 12 years in prison, Viel dies in 2002, with an appeal of the verdict pending.