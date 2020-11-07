World leaders congratulate Joe Biden, projected winner of 2020 US presidential election

World leaders have extended their congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden after he was projected to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

While the counting continues and legal challenges remain outstanding, Fox News has projected Joe Biden to be the next president.

Some world leaders were quick to extend congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted in both English and French to say "congratulations" to Biden and Harris, remarking on the "unique" relationship between the two countries.

"I'm really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both," Trudeau wrote.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated his potential future counterpart, particularly Harris on her "historic achievement."

Johnson added brief comments, saying he looks forward to "working closely together on our shared priorities."

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab noted that the process is still ongoing, but congratulated Biden and Harris on not only their projected victories but doing so during a "close contest." Raab added that the friendship between the U.K. and U.S. has always been "a force for good in the world."

Raab also noted that President Trump "fought hard."

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer lauded Biden's campaign as running on "values that we in the United Kingdom share - decency, integrity, compassion and strength."

This is a developing story.