Rapist may have contracted HIV from victim, lawyer says

An admitted rapist will find out this week whether or not he has contracted HIV after attacking a woman with the virus, his lawyer says.

Richard Thomas, 27, of Manchester, England, has pleaded guilty to raping the woman and was sentenced to jail for five years and four months, Sky News reports.

During court proceedings, Harry Pepper, a prosecutor, said Thomas broke into the woman’s home in the middle of the night on July 20 and she awoke to find him raping her.

Thomas knew the woman had an illness, but collapsed when he learned from police that she has HIV, Sky News reports.

Thomas’ lawyer, Virginia Hayton, said he will find out the results of the HIV test on Friday.

