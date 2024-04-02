Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Africa

To raise mental health awareness, Nigerian swims length of Lagos' longest bridge

Nigerian swimmer Akinrodoye Samuel swam length of Third Mainland Bridge, where many have jumped to their deaths

Reuters
Published
close
Until we address mental health, more incidents like this will keep happening: Brian Fitzpatrick Video

Until we address mental health, more incidents like this will keep happening: Brian Fitzpatrick

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss Saturday’s Pennsylvania shooting and police saying the suspect is barricaded in a New Jersey home with hostages.

Nigerian swimmer Akinrodoye Samuel has tried to raise awareness of mental health in Africa's most populous nation, swimming nearly 7.45 miles, the length of the longest bridge in Lagos where many people have jumped to their deaths.

Samuel, a swimming coach, said he was moved by the experience of a friend who nearly took his own life due to depression.

MORE THAN 130 ABDUCTED SCHOOLCHILDREN IN NIGERIA ARE RETURNING HOME AFTER WEEKS IN CAPTIVITY

A 2021 UNICEF report showed one in six Nigerians aged between 15 and 24 were depressed, anxious or had other mental health issues. Medical professionals say the stigma associated with mental health in Nigeria's culturally conservative society makes it difficult for people to open up.

Akinrodoye Samuel jumps into the water

Akinrodoye Samuel jumps into the water to start his ambitious attempt to swim the nearly 7.45-mile stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge, advocating for the theme 'Swim Against Suicide And Depression' in Lagos, Nigeria, on March 30, 2024. (Reuters/Marvellous Durowaiye)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are doing this, too, so people don't just think that suicide is the next option," Samuel told Reuters after finishing the swim in the Lagos Lagoon on Saturday.