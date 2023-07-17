Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Putin warns of Russia's cluster bomb 'stockpile' after Ukraine receives its own shipment from US

A 'cluster bomb' is an explosive that disperses multiple smaller bomblets once detonated

By Michael Lee | Fox News
Putin is ‘paranoid,’ has ‘warped mindset’: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick Video

Putin is ‘paranoid,’ has ‘warped mindset’: Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., explains Vladimir Putin’s ‘Achilles heel’ and President Biden’s ‘late’ response on ‘Fox News Live.’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's military has a "sufficient stockpile" of cluster munitions in response to Ukraine receiving a shipment of similar munitions from the United States.

Speaking on the issue of the U.S. shipment to Ukraine for the first time in a Sunday interview, Putin said that Russia has yet to use the controversial weapons in the ongoing conflict but warned the country would "reserves the right to take reciprocal action" if Ukraine uses cluster bombs on the battlefield, according to a report from The Associated Press.

"Until now, we have not done this, we have not used it, and we have not had such a need," Putin said in the interview.

TRUMP DESCRIBES HOW HE COULD SOLVE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT IN 24 HOURS

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers address to the nation while wearing a dark suit and sitting at a desk

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

The interview comes after the Pentagon verified Thursday that a shipment of cluster munitions from the U.S. had arrived in Ukraine. The munitions are intended to help bolster the Ukrainian military's recent offensive.

Cluster bombs, an explosive that contains and disperses multiple other smaller bomblets, have long been controversial among human rights groups, most notably because of their history of having a high "dud rate" that leave dangerous unexploded ordinance behind that could later endanger noncombatants.

Ukraine war one year on

Ukrainian militarys Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine. (AP Photo/LIBKOS, File)

U.S. leaders had debated sending the controversial munitions to Ukraine for months, according to The Associated Press, with President Biden making the final decision last week.

PUTIN REVEALS NEW DETAILS OF HIS OFFER TO WAGNER MERCENARIES

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Many observers believe that Russia has been using cluster munitions in Ukraine during the conflict, despite Putin's claims, arguing that weapons the U.S. is providing to Ukraine are of better quality and leave behind a much lower rate of unexploded ordinance. For its part, Ukraine has promised to keep the bombs away from densely populated areas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee