Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Putin deploys frigate to Atlantic Ocean armed with hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles

Russian ship named Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov test-fired missiles last year

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Russia claims it tested hypersonic Zircon cruise missile Video

Russia claims it tested hypersonic Zircon cruise missile

Russia said it tested a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile in the Barents Sea, Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Wednesday the deployment of a frigate armed with hypersonic Zircon cruise missiles -- a type of weaponry he says has "no analogues" -- to the Atlantic Ocean. 

The ship, named Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov, is deploying months after Russia’s Ministry of Defense touted a successful test launch of the missiles, which cleared a distance of 625 miles. 

"The ship is equipped with the latest hypersonic missile system -- ‘Zircon’ -- which has no analogues," Putin said during a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Igor Krokhmal, the ship’s commander, according to Reuters. "This is a hypersonic sea–based system." 

Shoigu said the ship will travel through the Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea in addition to the Atlantic, Reuters added. 

RUSSIAN OUTRAGE GROWS AFTER STRIKE KILLS DOZENS OF TROOPS IN UKRAINE 

The Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov will travel to the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, Russia's defense minister says.

The Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov will travel to the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, Russia's defense minister says. (Russia Ministry of Defense)

Video released by Russia last May showed a Zircon missile being fired from the Barents Sea near Scandanavia and striking a target in the White Sea with great precision. 

UKRAINE HAS LIBERATED 40% OF TERRITORY OCCUPIED BY RUSSIA SINCE FEBRUARY 2022, OFFICIAL SAYS 

Russia said it tested a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile in the Barents Sea May 28, 2022.

Russia said it tested a hypersonic Zircon cruise missile in the Barents Sea May 28, 2022. (Russian Ministry of Defense)

"Today, the lead frigate of Project 22350 Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile at a sea target position in the White Sea from the Barents Sea," the defense ministry announced at the time. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are seen in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 15, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are seen in Moscow, Russia, on Aug. 15, 2022. (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Zircon missile can travel nine times the speed of sound, according to intelligence on the new weapon.  

Russia also recently has completed test launches of the Sarmat – an intercontinental missile that can carry nuclear warheads, according to reports. 

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.