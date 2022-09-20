Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

World Politics
Published

Putin blasts US for trying to maintain global dominance

Vladimir Putin believes America's global dominance 'can't go on forever'

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday blasted what he described as U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination, saying they are doomed to fail.

Speaking while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow, Putin said that "the objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything — Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa."

UKRAINE WARNS OF 'NUCLEAR TERRORISM' AFTER STRIKE NEAR PLANT

He added that "the hegemon has succeeded in doing so for quite a long time, but it can't go on forever ... regardless of the developments in Ukraine."

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed he sent troops into Ukraine in response to the West's encroachment on Russia's essential security interests during a speech in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 20, 2022.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed he sent troops into Ukraine in response to the West's encroachment on Russia's essential security interests during a speech in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 20, 2022. (Pavel Bednyakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Putin has repeatedly cast his decision to send troops into Ukraine as a response to alleged Western encroachment on Russia's vital security interests.

The Russian leader described Western sanctions against Russia over its action in Ukraine as part of efforts by the U.S. and its allies to strengthen their positions, but charged that that they have backfired against their organizers and also hurt poor countries.

REP. WALTZ URGES BIDEN TO BE TOUGH ON 'WAR CRIMINAL' PUTIN AS UKRAINE WAR RAGES ON: 'RHETORIC MATTERS A LOT'

"As for Russia, we won't deviate from our sovereign course," Putin said.