Puerto Rico university students demand leader's resignation

Thousands of students are demanding that the interim president of Puerto Rico's largest public university resign amid looming budget cuts.

The students voting at Wednesday's mass meeting are upset that she's supporting a modified version of cuts being forced on the school due to the territory's budget crisis. A federal control board has proposed $450 million in cuts and students have been on strike for a month.

The previous president of the University of Puerto Rico was among several top-level officials who have resigned in protest.

An appeals court has ordered the university to reopen tomorrow following a lawsuit filed by students seeking to resume their studies.

Gov. Ricardo Rossello has proposed that the cuts sought by a federal control board be reduced to $241 million.