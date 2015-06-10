Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 8, 2015

Prosecutors stage search at Deutsche Bank in investigation of clients; employees not targeted

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this May 22, 2014 file photo Co-CEOs of Deutsche Bank Anshu Jain, left, and Juergen Fitschen, right, and the head of supervisory board Paul Achleitner pose for photographers at the beginning of the annual shareholders meeting in Frankfurt, Germany. Deutsche Bank said Sunday, June 7, 2015 that Jain and Fitschen will resign. John Cryan will succeed Jain in July 2015 and will become the sole CEO in May 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

FILE - In this May 22, 2014 file photo Co-CEOs of Deutsche Bank Anshu Jain, left, and Juergen Fitschen, right, and the head of supervisory board Paul Achleitner pose for photographers at the beginning of the annual shareholders meeting in Frankfurt, Germany. Deutsche Bank said Sunday, June 7, 2015 that Jain and Fitschen will resign. John Cryan will succeed Jain in July 2015 and will become the sole CEO in May 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, file) (The Associated Press)

BERLIN – Deutsche Bank says authorities have searched its Frankfurt offices in a probe of transactions by clients but no company employee is accused of any wrongdoing.

Bank spokesman Christian Streckert said the search Tuesday, ordered by prosecutors in nearby Wiesbaden, aimed to secure evidence in an investigation of share transactions by clients. He declined to give further details.

Shares in Deutsche Bank fell 1.9 percent on Tuesday to 28.04 euros ($31.29).

They had made strong gains on Monday following a weekend announcement that the bank's co-CEOs, Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, will step down early.

Under their leadership, the bank has seen disappointing profits and struggled to put behind it various legal issues dating back several years.