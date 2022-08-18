Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Prosecutors connect Placido Domingo to Argentinian crime ring

Domingo, 81, has previously been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
Opera star Placido Domingo is being connected to a crime ring that deals in sex trafficking and other illegal activities.

According to NPR, prosecutors in Argentina have audio recordings from wiretaps that they say prove that Domingo, 81, was engaged in communication with members of the Buenos Aires-based BA Group.

Parts of the recordings have been airing on Latin American television. One of them features a man speaking with a woman, telling her about plans to evade his representatives to meet her for a sexual encounter. 

Another recording has the same woman, who goes by the name Mendy, calling another man, who prosecutors say is alleged ringleader Juan Percowicz, telling him she made plans with the other man, whom she identified as Placido.

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, opera star Placido Domingo salutes spectators at the end of a concert in Szeged, Hungary. The Spanish government on Wednesday Feb. 26, 2020 has decided to cancel the participation of tenor Placido Domingo in Madrid's La Zarzuela opera theater in May 2020 in light of the latest developments in the sexual misconduct allegations against the legendary singer. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)

Argentinian authorities carried out 50 raids against the BA Group last week. They were allegedly using the name Buenos Aires Yoga School, and 19 people were arrested in the operations.

In 2019, Domingo faced allegations of sexual misconduct from 20 women who said they harassed, kissed, or groped them, in incidents said to have taken place as early as the 1980s. One singer, Angela Turner Wilson, said when she was 28 and starring opposite Domingo in a Washington Opera production of "Le Cid" from 1999-2000, reached down her dress and groped her breast before a performance.

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo during the 10th International Congress of Excellence organized by Madrid's Regional Government held at Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid, Spain, on July 15, 2019.

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo during the 10th International Congress of Excellence organized by Madrid's Regional Government held at Teatro de la Zarzuela in Madrid, Spain, on July 15, 2019. (Getty)

The allegations eventually led Domingo to resign from his position as general director of the Los Angeles Opera.