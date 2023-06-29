Expand / Collapse search
Possible cooking gas explosion in Philippine restaurant causes 15 injuries

A dozen cars were also slightly damaged in the Philippine blast

A suspected cooking gas explosion in the Philippines injured at least 15 people and damaged a restaurant and two nearby food outlets on Thursday in a province south of Manila, officials said.

Twelve parked cars were slightly damaged by the blast at Mr. Won’s Samgyeopsal Korean restaurant in the port city of Calapan in Oriental Mindoro province.

The injured included four restaurant employees and a delivery crew member who were preparing to open the restaurant, which is located on the ground level of a shopping mall, officials said.

Several restaurant employees and a delivery crew member were injured after an explosion occurred at a Philippine restaurant Thursday. The blast may have been caused by cooking gas.

"We understand the concerns and anxieties of the community and we want to emphasize that the situation is being given the highest priority," regional police chief Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said.

Doria urged the public to report any information that may help in an ongoing police investigation.