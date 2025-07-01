Pope, State Department condemn latest massacre of Christians by Islamist militants in Nigeria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department has joined the pope in lashing out at the latest massacre of Christians in Nigeria, reportedly by Islamist Fulani "terrorists."

Pope Leo XIV declared during a recent address to thousands at the Vatican that "some 200 people were murdered, with extraordinary cruelty" on June 13 in Yelewata, in Nigeria’s Benue State.

Late Monday, a State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "We strongly condemn these increasing attacks, including recent massacres in Benue state which primarily targeted Christian farming villages."

"Shouting "Allahu Akbar" (Arabic for "God is great"), they (the attackers) burnt the buildings and attacked people with guns and machetes," NGO Aid to the Church in Need wrote in a statement, adding that the militants "used fuel to set fire to the doors of the people’s accommodation before opening fire."

The pope told the crowds in Rome that the majority of those "brutally killed" in Yelewata had been sheltering in a Catholic sanctuary. "Most of the victims were internal refugees, who were hosted by a local Catholic mission," the pontiff stated. He added that he would pray for "security, peace and justice," particularly for "rural Christian communities of the Benue state who have been relentless victims of violence."

Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world to be a Christian, according to Open Doors International’s 2025 World Watch List (WWL). Of the 4,476 Christians killed worldwide in WWL’s latest reporting period, 3,100 of those who died – 69% – were in Nigeria.

Talking to Fox News Digital, a State Department spokesperson reinforced reports that the attacks on Christians are being carried out by Islamic militant groups. "The United States remains deeply concerned about the levels of violence in Nigeria, including the threats posed by terrorist groups like Boko Haram and ISIS-West Africa in northern Nigeria, and the impact that violence has on all communities in Nigeria."

This year, Islamist militants have often attacked areas of Nigeria where the people are predominantly Christian. Benue State, where the latest massacre took place, is said to be 93% Christian.

One Nigerian church leader, who asked to remain anonymous for his safety, told Fox News Digital just last month that what the attackers "want is to be sure that Islam [takes] over every part of these places. … And so they're doing everything to make sure that Christianity is brought down and Islam is [the] established No. 1. They want to make sure that Sharia law (strict Islamic law) has taken over Nigeria."

The State Department spokesperson appeared to back up this viewpoint, saying, "violent extremist groups target a wide range of civilians and military targets as part of their broader campaign against a secular state. The increase in violent Islamic extremism and repeated attacks against vulnerable communities in Nigeria must be addressed more effectively."

A Nigerian bishop told Fox News Digital in June that he had been threatened and his home village murderously attacked after he appealed to lawmakers at a March congressional hearing for the killing of Christians to stop.

Bishop Wilfred Anagbe said that after he went to Washington to testify, "terrorist Jihadists" killed 20 parishioners in four attacks in 10 days in his diocese, the area he is responsible for.

Now, the bishop is in hiding after several foreign embassies in Nigeria’s capital Abuja warned him of credible high-level official threats that "something might happen to him."

The State Department spokesperson added, "We regularly urge the Government of Nigeria to intensify their efforts to protect civilians, enforce rule of law, and hold perpetrators accountable. The United States partners with the Government of Nigeria to strengthen Nigeria’s counterterrorism capabilities, working together toward the elimination of terrorist organizations and their networks of support."

The Nigerian government did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment. However, President Bola Tinubu visited Benue State this past week and told reporters, "Let’s fashion out a framework for lasting peace."

The same day, in the same district, six more people were reported to have been killed.