Latin America

Pope Leo urges dialogue over military action after failed Maduro-Trump call

Pontiff expresses concern about rising tensions between Trump and Maduro during papal plane news conference

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Pope Leo XIV visits site of 2020 Beirut port explosion Video

Pope Leo XIV visits site of 2020 Beirut port explosion

Pope Leo XIV lays a wreath and lights candles at the 2020 blast memorial at the port of Beirut in Lebanon. (Pool via Reuters.)

Pope Leo has spoken out about the dangers of military action by the U.S. in overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and appeared to ask President Trump to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic pressure, according to Vatican reports.

The pontiff’s poignant appeal came as the White House intensified its campaign against Maduro this week, largely because of alleged involvement by his regime in illegal drug trafficking.

"We are trying to find a way to calm the situation, seeking above all the good of the people, because in these situations it is the people who suffer, not the authorities," Leo told reporters on a flight home from Lebanon Tuesday.

MADURO BRANDISHES SWORD AT RALLY AS HE RAILS AGAINST 'IMPERIALIST AGGRESSION' AMID RISING TENSIONS WITH US

Pope Leo

Pope Leo told reporters there was a danger of some military operation in Venezuela. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

"The signals coming from the United States change, and so we must see. … On the one hand, it seems there has been a telephone conversation between the two presidents; on the other hand, there is this danger, this possibility, that there could be an action, an operation, including an invasion of Venezuelan territory."

The pope spoke after the U.S. deployed its largest military presence in the Caribbean, including strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking.

This week, according to reports, Trump had delivered an ultimatum to Maduro in a phone call, demanding that he surrender power immediately.

Maduro reportedly refused, insisting instead on a "global amnesty" for himself and his allies.

TRUMP REVEALS MADURO 'WOULD LIKE TO TALK' AS MILITARY OPTIONS REMAIN ON THE TABLE FOR VENEZUELA

A side by side of President Donald Trump and Nicolás Maduro.

The U.S. has a large military presence off the coast of Venezuela amid ongoing tensions involving President Donald Trump and Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

"I again believe it is better to seek dialogue within this pressure, including economic pressure, but looking for another way to bring about change if that is what the United States decide to do," the Pope added.

Speaking to 81 reporters aboard the papal plane, he appeared to express concern about the rising tensions.

Leo, answering a reporter's question, also said the signals coming from the U.S. administration about its policy toward Venezuela seemed unclear.

POPE LEO XIV STRONGLY SUPPORTS US BISHOPS' CONDEMNATION OF TRUMP IMMIGRATION RAIDS: 'EXTREMELY DISRESPECTFUL'

Trump

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on Air Force One from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., to Joint Base Andrews Nov. 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The 70-year-old Chicago-born pontiff, elected in May after the death of Pope Francis, also used the in-flight news conference to speak about the role of the Holy See, which works "behind the scenes" in peace negotiations so that all parties may lay down arms.

He also spoke about the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Vatican for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

