Pope Leo urges dialogue over military action after failed Maduro-Trump call

Pope Leo has spoken out about the dangers of military action by the U.S. in overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and appeared to ask President Trump to prioritize dialogue and diplomatic pressure, according to Vatican reports.

The pontiff’s poignant appeal came as the White House intensified its campaign against Maduro this week, largely because of alleged involvement by his regime in illegal drug trafficking.

"We are trying to find a way to calm the situation, seeking above all the good of the people, because in these situations it is the people who suffer, not the authorities," Leo told reporters on a flight home from Lebanon Tuesday.

"The signals coming from the United States change, and so we must see. … On the one hand, it seems there has been a telephone conversation between the two presidents; on the other hand, there is this danger, this possibility, that there could be an action, an operation, including an invasion of Venezuelan territory."

The pope spoke after the U.S. deployed its largest military presence in the Caribbean, including strikes against vessels suspected of drug trafficking.

This week, according to reports, Trump had delivered an ultimatum to Maduro in a phone call, demanding that he surrender power immediately.

Maduro reportedly refused, insisting instead on a "global amnesty" for himself and his allies.

"I again believe it is better to seek dialogue within this pressure, including economic pressure, but looking for another way to bring about change if that is what the United States decide to do," the Pope added.

Speaking to 81 reporters aboard the papal plane, he appeared to express concern about the rising tensions.

Leo, answering a reporter's question, also said the signals coming from the U.S. administration about its policy toward Venezuela seemed unclear.

The 70-year-old Chicago-born pontiff, elected in May after the death of Pope Francis, also used the in-flight news conference to speak about the role of the Holy See, which works "behind the scenes" in peace negotiations so that all parties may lay down arms.

He also spoke about the Middle East and the war in Ukraine.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Vatican for comment.