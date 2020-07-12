Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Turkey
Published

Pope Francis says he is 'deeply pained' over Turkey's decision on Hagia Sophia

The Hagia Sophia was built in Istanbul as a Christian cathedral before it became a museum in 1934

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

Pope Francis said on Sunday that he is “deeply pained” over the decision by Turkey to change the status of Hagia Sophia — which was originally built in Istanbul as a Christian cathedral — from a museum to a mosque.

In a very brief, improvised remark, Francis, speaking from his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, noted that the Catholic Church marked Sunday as International Day of the Sea. “And the sea brings me a little far away with my thought: to Istanbul,” the pontiff said. "I am thinking of St. Sophia and I am deeply pained.”

Pope Francis delivers his blessing to faithful during the Angelus prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Pope Francis delivers his blessing to faithful during the Angelus prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, July 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

TURKEY'S PRESIDENT FORMALLY MAKES HAGIA SOPHIA A MOSQUE

Francis said no more but was clearly referring to the move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to formally convert the monumental building back into a mosque. The colossal Santa Sophia cathedral was turned into a mosque after the Ottomans conquered the city in 1453. The Turkish secular government in 1934 decided to make it a museum.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally reconverted Hagia Sophia into a mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship, hours after a high court annulled a 1934 decision that had made the religious landmark a museum. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan formally reconverted Hagia Sophia into a mosque and declared it open for Muslim worship, hours after a high court annulled a 1934 decision that had made the religious landmark a museum. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

The pope, who heads the Roman Catholic Church, is adding his voice to strong objections a day earlier by the head of the Geneva-based World Council of Churches.

That organization described its “grief and dismay” in noting that Hagia Sophia has been “a place of openness, encounter and inspiration for people from all nations.” The council's membership comprises Protestant, Orthodox and Anglican churches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Erdogan declared the monument open for Muslim worship after a high court annulled the 1934 government decision.