Pope Francis suggests the 'barking of NATO at Russia's door' may have forced Putin to invade Ukraine

Francis said he couldn't answer 'whether it is right to supply the Ukrainians'

By Paul Best | Fox News
Pope Francis appeared to partly blame the West for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an interview published this week, suggesting that the "barking of NATO at Russia's door" may have forced Putin's hand. 

"An anger that I don’t know if you can say was provoked, but maybe facilitated," the Pope told the Italian Corriere della Sera newspaper. 

Pope Francis holds his homily during  a Mass on  the Solemnity of the Epiphany at St. Peter's Basilica on Jan. 6, 2022, in Vatican City, Vatican. 

Pope Francis holds his homily during  a Mass on  the Solemnity of the Epiphany at St. Peter's Basilica on Jan. 6, 2022, in Vatican City, Vatican.  (AleVatican Pool/Getty Images)

Francis also condemned the weapons industry and said the "arms trade is a scandal" that "few oppose." 

"I can't answer, I'm too far away, to the question of whether it is right to supply the Ukrainians," Francis said. "There are international interests in every bit. One cannot think that a free state can wage war on another free state. In Ukraine it was the others who created the conflict."

The Pope has so far declined to condemn Putin, though he has called for an end to the war and said this week that he wants to go to Moscow. 

Pope Francis and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill meet in Havana on February 12, 2016. 

Pope Francis and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill meet in Havana on February 12, 2016.  (REUTERS/Adalberto Roque/Pool/File Photo/File Photo)

A June meeting between Francis and Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill in Jerusalem was called off recently over concerns that it would send an "ambiguous" signal, but the two did talk for 40 minutes over videoconference in March. 

Francis said Kirill spent half of that March meeting reading off "all the justifications for the war" and said that Kirill must not "transform himself into Putin's altar boy."

The relationship between the Vatican and the Russian Orthodox Church could be further strained by sanctions that were proposed Wednesday by the European Union on Kirill. 

  • Ukraine servicemen ride a fighting vehicle amid the war
    Image 1 of 3

    Ukrainian servicemen ride atop an armoured fighting vehicle Tuesday as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues at an unknown location in Eastern Ukraine. (Press service of the Ukrainian Ground Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

  • Ukraine Russia war
    Image 2 of 3

    A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)

  • A dog and Ukrainian army soldiers in the street on the outskirts of Kyiv.
    Image 3 of 3

    A dog is seen in the middle of a street as Ukrainian army soldiers take part of a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, April 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Russian Orthodox Church spokesman Vladimir Legoyda suggested that sanctions would only delay peace. 

"You have to be completely unaware of the history of our church to think that it’s possible to scare its clergy and believers by putting them on some kind of lists," Legoyda said Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

