Pope Francis slept peacefully, ate breakfast following diagnosis of pneumonia in both lungs

Pope Francis slept well and ate breakfast on Wednesday morning after he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, according to the Vatican.

Matteo Bruni, a spokesperson for the Vatican, said Francis had a peaceful fifth night in Rome's Gemelli hospital.

"He had a tranquil night, woke up and had breakfast," the spokesperson said.

The Vatican said Tuesday that Francis, who had the upper lobe of his right lung removed when he was young, had been diagnosed with pneumonia in both his lungs and that laboratory tests, chest X-ray and the pope's clinical condition "continue to present a complex picture."

POPE FRANCIS DIAGNOSED WITH BILATERAL PNEUMONIA, VATICAN SAYS

"The polymicrobial infection, which arose on a picture of bronchiectasis and asmatiform bronchitis, and which required the use of antibiotic cortisone therapy, makes the therapeutic treatment more complex," the Vatican said Tuesday.

"The chest CT scan that the Holy Father underwent this afternoon… demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia that required further pharmacological therapy," it continued.

But the Vatican said Wednesday that the pope remains in good spirits and is grateful for the prayers for his recovery.

On Friday, Francis, 88, was admitted to the hospital in "fair" condition after a week of bronchitis worsened. On Monday, the hospital determined that he was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, which means that a mix of viruses, bacteria and possibly other organisms had colonized in his respiratory tract.

"The follow-up chest CT scan which the Holy Father underwent this afternoon ... demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy," Bruni said.

Bronchitis can lead to pneumonia, a deeper and far more serious infection of the lungs’ air sacs. Pneumonia can develop in part of or the entirety of one lung or both lungs, and it is typically more serious when both lungs are affected, because there is insufficient healthy lung tissue to compensate.

Treatment may vary but can include providing oxygen through a nasal tube or mask, intravenous fluids and treatment of the underlying cause of the infection.

Francis is not believed to be using supplemental oxygen. He has eaten breakfast every day, read the newspapers and done some work from his hospital room.

POPE FRANCIS WILL REMAIN IN HOSPITAL, VATICAN SAYS

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Vatican also said Francis was not running a fever, which Carmelo D’Asero, an infectious disease and geriatric disease expert in Rome, said was not necessarily a positive thing due to the seriousness of his infection.

"A high fever is a sign of an immune response to a pathogen," D’Asero said. "Having a low fever and having a serious bronchial infection ... is a sign of a decreased immune response and that makes us worry a little bit more, let’s say. Maybe if he had a fever, it would have been better."

The Vatican has not said how long the pope might remain in the hospital, saying only that the treatment of such a "complex clinical picture," would require an "adequate" stay.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.