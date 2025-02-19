Pope Francis shows slight improvement, receives visit from Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

Pope Francis showed a slight improvement while battling pneumonia on Wednesday and received a visit from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who said he was "alert and responsive" and full of good humor as he battles a case of pneumonia.

Meloni said she wanted to wish Francis well on behalf of the Italian government and the nation. She spent 20 minutes with the pope, the Vatican said.

"We joked around as always. He has not lost his proverbial sense of humor," she said in a statement.

Beyond his team, Meloni is the first outsider to visit Francis since he's been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where popes have their own suite on the 10th floor.

Francis showed slight improvement Wednesday, the Vatican said.

The clinical conditions of the Holy Father are stable, the Vatican said in a statement. "Blood tests, evaluated by the medical staff, show a slight improvement, in particular the inflammatory indices."

After breakfast, Francis read some newspapers and then devoted himself to work activities with his closest collaborators. Before lunch, he received the Eucharist.

On Wednesday, Francis' vicar for Rome urged his followers to silently pray for an hour for the pope before evening vespers services.

Some visitors to the hospital lit a candle in his honor.

"I think many people are disappointed but I think more importantly we really have to pray for his health," said Sister Charlene, a nun from Singapore who was in the piazza.

The pope is no stranger to health struggles. At the age of 21, he had part of his lung removed after developing pleurisy, which is an inflammation of the membranes that cushion the lungs.

Pope Francis has struggled with multiple health battles over the last few years, including surgeries in 2021 and 2023, as well as long-standing knee issues, which have resulted in his using a wheelchair.

