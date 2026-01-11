Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Five severed heads found hanging on Ecuador beach amid escalating gang clashes

Bloody display in Manabi province linked to conflict between criminal groups competing for trafficking routes

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Ecuador implements 60-day state emergency as protests mount over diesel price spikes Video

Ecuador implements 60-day state emergency as protests mount over diesel price spikes

Ecuador has declared a 60-day state of emergency in seven provinces after clashes over the government’s removal of a $1.1 billion diesel subsidy. (Reuters.)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Five severed human heads were found hanging from ropes on a beach in southwestern Ecuador Sunday in a gruesome display linked to ongoing gang violence sweeping across the country, according to reports.

The killings came amid a wave of bloody violence tied to drug trafficking and organized crime, which has surged across Ecuador in recent years.

The Associated Press reported that the grim discovery underscores the tactics used by criminal groups competing for control of territory and trafficking routes, especially along the country’s coastline.

TREN DE ARAGUA GANG LEADER CHARGED WITH RACKETEERING CONSPIRACY AND COCAINE TRAFFICKING UNDER TRUMP CRACKDOWN

Puerto Lopez, in the Manabí Province

Drug trafficking gangs leave five human heads on Ecuador beach with a threatening message to fishermen, police said, as violence surges along the country's coastal trafficking routes. (Kike Calvo/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Police said the heads were found on a tourist beach in the small fishing port of Puerto Lopez, in Manabi province.

The images shared by Ecuadorian media and on social media showed the severed heads tied with ropes to wooden poles planted in the sand, with blood visible at the scene.

A wooden sign left beside the heads carried a threatening message aimed at alleged extortionists targeting local fishermen.

The message warned those demanding so-called "vaccine cards" protection payments commonly extorted by gangs that they had been identified, the report said.

RUBIO IDENTIFIES 'SINGLE MOST SERIOUS THREAT' TO THE US FROM WESTERN HEMISPHERE

Ecuador arrest

Members of the Marines detain a suspect during security operations in southern Guayaquil, Ecuador on October 19, 2021. - Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on October 19 declared a state of emergency in the country grappling with a surge in drug-related violence. (AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities said the display was likely the result of a conflict between criminal groups operating in the area.

Drug-trafficking networks with links to transnational cartels are active along Ecuador’s coast and have used fishermen and their small boats to transport illicit shipments, according to local police.

President Daniel Noboa launched an armed campaign against gangs and declared states of emergency in several provinces, including Manabi, deploying the military to support police operations.

Despite his efforts, violence has continued to escalate with police increasing patrols and surveillance in Puerto Lopez following recent massacres in the province, the Associated Press said.

MS-13 GANG LEADER ACCUSED IN MURDER OF EX-HONDURAN PRESIDENT’S SON ARRESTED IN NEBRASKA

Daniel Noboa

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa addresses supporters after early returns show him in the lead in the presidential election runoff at his family home in Olon, Ecuador, Sunday, April 13, 2025.  (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

In 2025, at least nine people, including a baby, were killed there in an attack that authorities blamed on clashes between local gangs also.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, in 2025, infighting between factions of a gang vying for control over territory in Ecuador's largest city, Guayaquil, left nearly two dozen people dead.

Ecuador ended the year with a record homicide rate of 52 per 100,000 people, according to the Organized Crime Observatory, making it the deadliest year on record.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

Close modal

Continue