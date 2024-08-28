Pope Francis says intentionally allowing migrants to die is a 'grave sin'

Pope Francis is urging countries not to turn their backs on migrants at risk of dying as they seek refuge abroad.

The pontiff deviated from his catechesis series during his Wednesday General Audience in St. Peter's Square this week, instead focusing on what he called the "grave sin" of intentionally allowing migrants to die in extreme conditions.

"Brothers and sisters, we can all agree on one thing: Migrants should not be in those seas and in those lethal deserts," Pope Francis said. "And, unfortunately, they are there."

The pontiff specifically condemned those who "who systematically work, using all means, to push back migrants" instead of creating more humane methods for them to be vetted and organized.

"And when this is done consciously and responsibly, it is a grave sin," he continued. "Let us not forget what the Bible says: ‘You shall not wrong or oppress a foreigner.’"

"We cannot be on the front line, but we are not excluded; there are many ways for one to make their contribution, first of all prayer," Pope Francis told the audience. "Do you pray for migrants? For those who come to our lands to save their lives?"

The Catholic Church teaches that secular governments have two obligations to balance when dealing with immigration and outsiders seeking refugee status within their borders.

These duties are outlined in the Catechism of the Catholic Church, the definitive document outlining the church's doctrines on theological and social issues.

The first duty is to "welcome the foreigner out of charity and respect for the human person," due to the fact that human beings "have the right to immigrate and thus government must accommodate this right to the greatest extent possible, especially financially blessed nations."

The second duty, based on secular governments' obligation to care for their citizens and maintain a healthy society, is "to secure one’s border and enforce the law for the sake of the common good."

"Sovereign nations have the right to enforce their laws and all persons must respect the legitimate exercise of this right," the Catholic Church teaches in its catechism.

"God does not remain at a distance, no. He shares in the migrants' drama, God is there with them, with the migrants," Pope Francis told the audience on Wednesday. "He suffers with them, with the migrants, he weeps and hopes with them."