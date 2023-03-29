Pope Francis hospitalized for 'respiratory infection,' will require treatment

Pope Francis was hospitalized after having difficulty breathing recently and tests revealed a respiratory inspection, a Vatican spokesman said.

"The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Wednesday.

Bruni said that Francis doesn't have COVID-19.

The spokesman said that Francis will require several days of medical treatment.

Francis has canceled all audiences through Friday. It isn't yet clear if Francis will keep plans relating to the Holy Week.

He was last hospitalized when he spent 10 days at the Gemelli in July 2021 and had 12 inches of his colon removed.

During a regularly scheduled audience earlier on Wednesday, Francis seemed to be in relatively good form but grimaced while entering and exiting the "popemobile."

Pope Francis is 86.

