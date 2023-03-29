Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pope Francis
Published

Pope Francis hospitalized for 'respiratory infection,' will require treatment

A Vatican spokesperson said that Pope Francis had difficulty breathing recently

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Pope Francis retirement rumors driven by 'confusion': Jonathan Morris Video

Pope Francis retirement rumors driven by 'confusion': Jonathan Morris

Theologian and Fox News contributor Jonathan Morris responds to rumors that Pope Francis could soon retire amid alleged health concerns.

Pope Francis was hospitalized after having difficulty breathing recently and tests revealed a respiratory inspection, a Vatican spokesman said.

"The tests showed a respiratory infection (COVID-19 infection excluded) that will require some days of medical therapy," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Wednesday.

Bruni said that Francis doesn't have COVID-19.

The spokesman said that Francis will require several days of medical treatment.

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. 

Pope Francis meets children at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.  (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

POPE FRANCIS TO VISIT HUNGARY AT THE END OF APRIL, WILL FOCUS ON EUROPEAN MIGRATION, RUSSIA'S WAR IN UKRAINE

Francis has canceled all audiences through Friday. It isn't yet clear if Francis will keep plans relating to the Holy Week.

He was last hospitalized when he spent 10 days at the Gemelli in July 2021 and had 12 inches of his colon removed.

POPE FRANCIS WARNS CHURCH CANNOT BECOME ‘PROGRESSIVE’ OR ‘CONSERVATIVE’ ‘POLITICAL PARTY’

Pope Francis helped to get on his car at the end of weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. 

Pope Francis helped to get on his car at the end of weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 29, 2023.  (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

During a regularly scheduled audience earlier on Wednesday, Francis seemed to be in relatively good form but grimaced while entering and exiting the "popemobile."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pope Francis is 86.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.