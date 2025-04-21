Pope Francis has died at 88, Vatican camerlengo says

Expand / Collapse search
Landon Mion
Published
Vice President JD Vance meets with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday at the Vatican Video

Vice President JD Vance meets with Pope Francis on Easter Sunday at the Vatican

Vice President JD Vance "met with His Holiness Pope Francis at the Vatican," a spokesperson said. "I know you have not been feeling great but it's good to see you in better health," Vance told the pope, according to the AP. 

Pope Francis died Monday morning at the age of 88, according to Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo.

"At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church," Farrell announced.

"He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized," the announcement continued.

POPE FRANCIS, STILL RECOVERING FROM PNEUMONIA, MEETS WITH VICE PRESIDENT JD VANCE ON EASTER SUNDAY

A photo of Pope Francis in better health

Pope Francis died Monday morning at the age of 88. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty)

Farrell added: "With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

This comes after Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed when he was younger, spent 38 days in Rome's Gemelli hospital starting on Feb. 14 to treat a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

Pope Francis spent 38 days in Rome's Gemelli hospital starting on Feb. 14 to treat a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. (Tiziana Fabi/Pool/AFP/Getty)

That was the longest hospitalization of his 12-year papacy.

The pope was still recovering when he met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Easter Sunday at the Casa Santa Marta.

POPE FRANCIS VISITS ROME PRISON DURING HOLY WEEK

Francis in better health

The pontiff offered the vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for Vance's three young children, who did not attend, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries.