Pope Francis visits Rome prison during Holy Week

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Recovering Pope Francis spends Holy Thursday at Rome prison Video

Recovering Pope Francis spends Holy Thursday at Rome prison

Francis met for nearly a half-hour with some 70 inmates at the Regina Coeli prison in Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood, the AP reported. (Salvatore Cernuzio)

Pope Francis spent Holy Thursday visiting those serving time in a Rome prison.

Despite recovering from a bout of pneumonia, Francis met with dozens of inmates at Regina Coeli prison as he kept an Easter season appointment among the less fortunate. 

Francis offered words of encouragement and gifted inmates with a Rosary and pocket-sized Gospel, according to Vatican News.

"I have always liked coming to prison on Holy Thursday to do the washing of the feet like Jesus," the pontiff said. "This year, I cannot do it, but I want to be close to you. I pray for you and your families."

Pope Francis in car at Rome prison

Pope Francis talks to journalists as he leaves at the end of his visit to the Regina Coeli penitentiary in Rome on Holy Thursday, April 17, 2025. (Andrew Medichini)

Francis' visit lasted about half an hour.

"Every time I enter a place like this, I ask myself: Why them and not me?" Francis said to journalists outside the prison. 

Pope Francis in car at Rome prison on Holy Thursday

Pope Francis visited a Rome prison on April 17, 2025. (Andrew Medichini)

The fact that the 88-year-old pope kept the appointment, while under doctors’ orders to take it easy and avoid crowds, was a clear sign of the importance he places on prison ministry and the need for priests to serve those who are most on the margins. That is all the more true during the 2025 Holy Year, which both opened and will close with special papal events for prison inmates.

Francis is expected to make at least some other Easter-time appearances over the coming days, even as cardinals will preside in his place during Holy Week's busy events.

Security detail ushers in Pope Francis to Rome prison

Security detail escorts Pope Francis as he visits a Rome prison on Holy Thursday.  (Andrew Medichini)

On Sunday, Francis wished a "Happy Palm Sunday and Happy Holy Week" to the faithful gathered in Saint Peter's Square following the conclusion of a mass presided over by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri on his behalf. It was his first public appearance since being discharged from a hospital, where he was not receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose.

Fox News Courtney Walsh and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 