Pope Francis visits Rome prison during Holy Week

Pope Francis spent Holy Thursday visiting those serving time in a Rome prison.

Despite recovering from a bout of pneumonia, Francis met with dozens of inmates at Regina Coeli prison as he kept an Easter season appointment among the less fortunate.

Francis offered words of encouragement and gifted inmates with a Rosary and pocket-sized Gospel, according to Vatican News.

"I have always liked coming to prison on Holy Thursday to do the washing of the feet like Jesus," the pontiff said. "This year, I cannot do it, but I want to be close to you. I pray for you and your families."

Francis' visit lasted about half an hour.

"Every time I enter a place like this, I ask myself: Why them and not me?" Francis said to journalists outside the prison.

The fact that the 88-year-old pope kept the appointment, while under doctors’ orders to take it easy and avoid crowds, was a clear sign of the importance he places on prison ministry and the need for priests to serve those who are most on the margins. That is all the more true during the 2025 Holy Year, which both opened and will close with special papal events for prison inmates.

Francis is expected to make at least some other Easter-time appearances over the coming days, even as cardinals will preside in his place during Holy Week's busy events.

On Sunday, Francis wished a "Happy Palm Sunday and Happy Holy Week" to the faithful gathered in Saint Peter's Square following the conclusion of a mass presided over by Cardinal Leonardo Sandri on his behalf. It was his first public appearance since being discharged from a hospital, where he was not receiving oxygen via a small hose under his nose.

