Pope Francis continues to improve, but 'mild renal failure' returns: Vatican

The Vatican says Pope Francis' prognosis remains 'confidential'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Pope Francis receives 'get well' cards created by children at hospital Video

Pope Francis receives 'get well' cards created by children at hospital

Children being treated at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital crafted numerous "get well" cards and drawings for Pope Francis as he received treatment at the hospital.

Pope Francis has shown "slight" improvement over the past 24 hours, but remains in critical condition, the Vatican announced Wednesday.

Francis, 88, has been hospitalized in Rome for nearly two weeks as his prognosis remains undisclosed. He returned to his first work activities earlier this week, and Wednesday's update says he also carried out some of his duties.

"The clinical conditions of the Holy Father in the last 24 hours have shown a further, slight improvement. The mild renal failure found in recent days has returned. The chest CT scan, performed last night, showed a normal evolution of the pulmonary phlogistic picture. Today's blood chemistry and blood tests confirmed yesterday's improvement," the Vatican said in a statement.

"The Holy Father continues high-flow oxygen therapy; even today he has not presented respiratory crises. Respiratory physiotherapy continues. Despite registering a slight improvement, the prognosis remains confidential. During the morning, the Holy Father received the Eucharist. The afternoon was dedicated to work activities," the statement continued.

POPE FRANCIS SHARES WRITTEN MESSAGE WHILE CONTINUING HOSPITALIZATION

A photo of Pope Francis in better health

Pope Francis has been hospitalized since Feb. 14. (Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty)

Francis was admitted to the hospital on Feb. 14 after a week-long bout of bronchitis worsened. Doctors first diagnosed the complex viral, bacterial and fungal respiratory tract infection and subsequently the onset of pneumonia in both lungs.

POPE FRANCIS HAD PEACEFUL NIGHT'S REST AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING RESPIRATORY CRISIS, VATICAN SAYS

Late Sunday, doctors said blood tests revealed "early, slight kidney insufficiency" but that it remained under control. The doctors said Francis remained in critical condition but had not experienced any further respiratory crises since Saturday evening.

Person prays outside of hospital where Pope Francis is being treated

A woman places a rosary at the statue of the late Pope John Paul II outside Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is admitted for treatment, in Rome, Italy, Feb. 22, 2025.  (REUTERS/Vincenzo Livieri)

Francis, who had part of one lung removed when he was younger, was receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen, and received two blood transfusions on Sunday to increase hemoglobin levels. Doctors said his prognosis was guarded.

The pope was alert and responsive on Sunday and attended Mass.

Francis' condition is delicate, given his age, fragility and pre-existing lung disease, doctors said. The main threat to Francis, doctors warned, is sepsis, a serious infection of the blood that can arise as a complication of pneumonia.

A faithful from Bolivia holds candles of Pope Francis near a statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized for tests and treatment for bronchitis in Rome, on February 18, 2025.

Tuesday is Francis' 11th day in the hospital, exceeding the longest hospitalization of his papacy. He spent 10 days at Gemelli Hospital in 2021 after he had 13 inches of his colon removed.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan said Sunday in New York that the Catholic faithful were united "at the bedside of a dying father," an acknowledgment of Francis' short time left that church leaders in Rome have not said publicly.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.