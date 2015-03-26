Police seize more than 600 barrels of maple syrup in New Brunswick

Police in Canada have seized more than 600 barrels of maple syrup in New Brunswick as part of an investigation into millions worth of stolen maple syrup in Quebec.

The Federation of Quebec Maple Syrup Producers reported large quantities of syrup missing last month during a routine inventory, finding empty barrels at a site of the province's global strategic reserve at St-Louis-de-Blandford.

Quebec provincial police Sgt. Christine Coulombe said Wednesday police executed a search warrant in Kedjwick, New Brunswick last week, but could not provide more information as the investigation was ongoing.

But the owner of Kedjick-based exporter S.K. Export Inc. says police visited last week and told him it was related to the missing syrup. Etienne St-Pierre says his usual suppliers, small producers based in Quebec, sold him it.