More than 300 men and boys have been rescued from what was thought to be an Islamic school, where they'd been held against their will, sexually abused, starved and tortured, according to Nigerian police.

Children as young as 5 were among those held in chains in the northern city of Kaduna. Most of the victims seen by a Reuters reporter were children, some in their late teens. One boy, holding a police officer’s hand as he wobbled unsteadily, had sores visible on his back, possibly the result of whipping.

Kaduna Police Chief Ali Janga told the BBC that police raided the building after a local tip. He described it as a “house of torture” and a place of slavery.

Eight suspects, most of them teachers at the school, were arrested.

Not all of the victims were Nigerian. Many of the detainees had been dropped off by relatives, believing it was a Koranic school. Some had spent years in bondage. The police chief said they were overjoyed to be freed.

"I have spent three months here with chains on my legs," one detainee, Bell Hamza, told Nigerian media.

Another young man, Hassan Yusuf, told Reuters he had been sent to the school because of concerns of his way of life after studying abroad for a few years. “They said my lifestyle has changed -- I’ve become a Christian, I’ve left the Islamic way of life,” said Yusuf.

Hassan Mohammed, who was the uncle of the three of the freed children, told Reuters he reported the school to the police after officials denied the family contact with the children. The children’s mother had sent them to the school after their father had died.

“I begged, they said no, we can’t see these children until three months. When we went back home ... we said the only thing now is we should report this issue to the police station; that is exactly what we did,” said Mohammed.

The rescued children have been moved to a camp at a stadium in Kaduna and the state government is providing for them while police attempt to locate their guardians.

Northern Nigeria is one of the poorest regions in the country; most there live on less than $2 a day. Many parents opt to send their children to boarding schools, and Islamic schools are common in the north, given the predominantly Muslim population of that region. Nigeria, more generally, is split evenly between a Muslim and Christian population.

Earlier this year, the government of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, himself a Muslim, said he planned to ban Islamic schools altogether in the future.

“This place is neither a rehab or an Islamic school because you can see it for yourselves,” said Janga, according to Reuters. “The children gathered here are from all over the country,” he added. “They were used, dehumanized.”