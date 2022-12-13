Police raid European Parliament as investigators probe Qatar bribery allegations

Belgian police have conducted a series of raids on the European Parliament as authorities are trying to get to the bottom of alleged bribery.

Belgian prosecutor Michel Claise has overseen multiple raids on Members of the European Union members (MEPs) on allegations of widespread corruption and bribery related to the Qatari government.

The European Parliament is one of the legislative bodies of the multinational European Union. It boasts 705 members from 27 member nations and is headquartered in Strasbourg, France.

"Four individuals have been arrested by the Brussels investigating judge who is leading the investigation," the federal prosecutor’s office stated, according to Euractiv.

The statement continued, "They are charged with participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption. Two persons have been released by the investigating judge."

Among the suspects, European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili was arrested by Belgian police under accusations of accepting bribes to influence European policy in favor of the Qatari regime.

Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP, was taken into police custody after investigators raided her home and found "bags of cash."

"The courts will determine who is guilty, but what’s certain is that it’s not just Qatar, and it’s not just the individuals who have been named who are involved," French lawmaker Raphaël Glucksmann told Politico.

Thus far, six individuals have been arrested in the sting, and at least 19 residences and offices have been raided.