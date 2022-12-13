Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Police raid European Parliament as investigators probe Qatar bribery allegations

Arrested individuals include Vice President of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, who was alleged found with 'bags of cash' in her home.

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Belgian police have conducted a series of raids on the European Parliament as authorities are trying to get to the bottom of alleged bribery. 

Belgian prosecutor Michel Claise has overseen multiple raids on Members of the European Union members (MEPs) on allegations of widespread corruption and bribery related to the Qatari government

The European Parliament is one of the legislative bodies of the multinational European Union. It boasts 705 members from 27 member nations and is headquartered in Strasbourg, France.

QATAR DENIES REPORT IT COLLUDED WITH IRAN TO STIFLE DISSENT AT WORLD CUP

A general view of the inside the European Parliament on May 12, 2016, in Strasbourg, France. 

A general view of the inside the European Parliament on May 12, 2016, in Strasbourg, France.  (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"Four individuals have been arrested by the Brussels investigating judge who is leading the investigation," the federal prosecutor’s office stated, according to Euractiv. 

The statement continued, "They are charged with participation in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption. Two persons have been released by the investigating judge."

AMERICAN SOCCER JOURNALIST GRANT WAHL DIES WHILE COVERING FIFA WORLD CUP IN QATAR

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar attends the Women's final match between Great Britain and Spain during day five of the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 at Katara Beach on Oct. 16, 2019, in Doha, Qatar. 

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar attends the Women's final match between Great Britain and Spain during day five of the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 at Katara Beach on Oct. 16, 2019, in Doha, Qatar.  (Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Among the suspects, European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili was arrested by Belgian police under accusations of accepting bribes to influence European policy in favor of the Qatari regime.

Kaili, a Greek socialist MEP, was taken into police custody after investigators raided her home and found "bags of cash." 

"The courts will determine who is guilty, but what’s certain is that it’s not just Qatar, and it’s not just the individuals who have been named who are involved," French lawmaker Raphaël Glucksmann told Politico.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Flags of nations belonging to the European Parliament.

Flags of nations belonging to the European Parliament. (Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

Thus far, six individuals have been arrested in the sting, and at least 19 residences and offices have been raided.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com