Police official: Car bomb in Somalia's capital kills 2

A Somali police officer says a car bomb in the capital, Mogadishu, has killed two civilians.

Ahmed Hassan says the parked car exploded outside a shopping center along the Maka Almukarramah road in the heart of the city.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the explosion which also damaged nearby buildings and cars but suspicion has fallen on the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaida.

Somalia's capital has had a series of attacks from al-Shabab which is waging an insurgency against the country's weak government, which is backed by the U.N. and is supported by an African Union forces.

Despite being pushed out of Somalia's major cities and towns, al-Shabab continues to launch deadly guerrilla attacks across the country.