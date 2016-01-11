Expand / Collapse search
Police: NY-bound flight diverts to Canada due to passenger

By | Associated Press

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland – A 35-year-old Israeli man is facing charges after an Austrian Airlines flight from Vienna to New York had to divert to St. John's, Newfoundland.

The man faces several charges, including causing a disturbance and uttering threats.

Police say they were called to the St. John's International Airport after the plane landed Sunday.

The passenger was removed from the plane and taken to a hospital to be seen by a doctor.