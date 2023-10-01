Expand / Collapse search
Police catch dog behind the wheel of a moving vehicle: 'Irresponsible'

The Slovak Police Force urges drivers to transport their dogs safely

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Slovakian police recently fined an "irresponsible" driver after their speed cameras photographed a dog in the driver's seat of a car.

The Slovak Police Force made a Facebook post about the incident on Friday. They said that officers from the Senice municipality "did not believe their own eyes" when they spotted a brown hunting dog behind the wheel of a car.

Police said they "ruined the boy's hunting plans" by stopping the vehicle near the village of Šterusy in western Slovakia. Officers also jokingly said that they asked the dog for its driver's license. 

"NO PHOTO EDIT OR FAKE," an English translation of the Facebook post stated.

Dog behind wheel of car

A dog was spotted in the driver's seat of a car in Slovakia. (Polícia Slovenskej republiky via Facebook)

The driver – a 31-year-old man – reportedly told police that the dog "suddenly jumped over his knees" when he was navigating the car. Police disputed that claim, noting that their speed camera footage did not record any sudden movements in the driver's seat.

The man was fined for a traffic violation. The Slovak Police Force urges residents to keep their dogs out of the way when driving.

Close-up of Slovak police logo

Slovak Police Force Seat car seen in Svidnik. On Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Svidnik, Presov Region, Slovakia. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"When transporting a dog, take care of the safety of the animal and the entire crew in the car," an English translation of the post read. "Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving."

