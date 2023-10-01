Police catch dog behind the wheel of a moving vehicle: 'Irresponsible'

Slovakian police recently fined an "irresponsible" driver after their speed cameras photographed a dog in the driver's seat of a car.

The Slovak Police Force made a Facebook post about the incident on Friday. They said that officers from the Senice municipality "did not believe their own eyes" when they spotted a brown hunting dog behind the wheel of a car.

Police said they "ruined the boy's hunting plans" by stopping the vehicle near the village of Šterusy in western Slovakia. Officers also jokingly said that they asked the dog for its driver's license.

"NO PHOTO EDIT OR FAKE," an English translation of the Facebook post stated.

ANIMAL SHELTER THROWS RESCUE DOG AN EPIC BIRTHDAY PARTY COMPLETE WITH ADORABLE PHOTO SHOOT

The driver – a 31-year-old man – reportedly told police that the dog "suddenly jumped over his knees" when he was navigating the car. Police disputed that claim, noting that their speed camera footage did not record any sudden movements in the driver's seat.

The man was fined for a traffic violation. The Slovak Police Force urges residents to keep their dogs out of the way when driving.

WORLD'S OLDEST DOG TURNS 31 WITH A TRADITIONAL PORTUGUESE BIRTHDAY PARTY: ‘BOBI IS SPECIAL’

"When transporting a dog, take care of the safety of the animal and the entire crew in the car," an English translation of the post read. "Even a small animal can endanger your life and health while driving."