Police: Bus crash in Switzerland leaves 15 hurt, 1 seriously

Swiss police say 15 people have been injured, one of them seriously, when a bus carrying foreign tourists crashed into a truck on a highway in northern Switzerland.

Zurich regional (cantonal) police said the driver of the bus and a travel guide, who was sitting at the front, had to be freed by firefighters.

Police said twelve of the tourists were slightly injured while three others were taken to the hospital. Police wouldn't immediately say where the tourists were from.

The crash happened Wednesday on a highway near Winterthur, 15 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of Zurich.