Poland signs $735M deal with US for supply of missiles, defense minister says

Poland has signed a $735 million contract with the U.S. for the supply of JASSM-ER missiles, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday.

The country is spending heavily to bolster its armed forces since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Warsaw is spending around 4% of its gross domestic product on defense this year and last week announced an agreement with the U.S.

This is for the delivery of a $960 million airspace reconnaissance system to monitor the northeastern borders.

"Today we have signed a contract worth $735 million, another multi-million dollar contract, for the purchase of air-to-surface missiles," Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news conference on Tuesday.

The missiles have a range of around 621 miles, according to the defense ministry.