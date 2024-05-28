Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Poland signs $735M deal with US for supply of missiles, defense minister says

The JASSM-ER missiles have a range of about 621 miles, according to the Polish defense ministry

Reuters
Published
  • Poland has signed a $735 million contract with the U.S. for JASSM-ER missiles.
  • The missiles have a range of around 621 miles, according to the Polish defense ministry.
  • Poland recently agreed with the U.S. on a $960 million airspace reconnaissance system to monitor its northeastern borders.

Poland has signed a $735 million contract with the U.S. for the supply of JASSM-ER missiles, Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday.

The country is spending heavily to bolster its armed forces since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Warsaw is spending around 4% of its gross domestic product on defense this year and last week announced an agreement with the U.S.

POLISH PRESIDENT PUSHES NATO ALLIES TOWARD HIGHER DEFENSE SPENDING

This is for the delivery of a $960 million airspace reconnaissance system to monitor the northeastern borders.

Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz

Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz is seen on March 31, 2018, in Krakow, Poland. The country has signed a $735 million contract with the U.S. for the supply of JASSM-ER missiles, Kosiniak-Kamysz said on Tuesday. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Today we have signed a contract worth $735 million, another multi-million dollar contract, for the purchase of air-to-surface missiles," Kosiniak-Kamysz told a news conference on Tuesday.

The missiles have a range of around 621 miles, according to the defense ministry.