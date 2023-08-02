Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

DISASTERS
Published

Plane crashes on busy city street, bursts into flames during attempted emergency landing: video

The plane attempted an emergency landing during a test flight over Nigeria's capital

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Plane nosedives on city street in Nigeria Video

Plane nosedives on city street in Nigeria

The Jabiru J430 light aircraft operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours was flying over the bustling Oba Akran area of the capital Lagos when it had to make an emergency landing on August 1. (Source: Viral Press)

A plane making a test flight near Lagos, Nigeria, crash-landed after it nosedived into a busy city street on Tuesday. 

"There were two people on board," the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency announced shortly after the incident, trying to clarify whether they had survived the disaster. Another official later confirmed both survived.

"The control tower confirmed that there were only two people on board, not four," the agency stressed, adding that the crash created "three craters on the spot created by impacts on the ground."

The light aircraft, which belonged to Air First Hospitality and Tours, flew over the capital city Tuesday for a test flight when the pilot announced over the radio that he needed to make an emergency landing

NIGERIAN STOWAWAYS SURVIVE 14-DAY TRIP ACROSS ATLANTIC ON SHIP'S RUDDER, DRANK OCEAN WATER: REPORT

people standing by plane wreckage in Nigeria

Bystanders assess the damage to a light aircraft after it crashed on a street in Nigeria's capital city on Tuesday. (Viral Press)

The plane nosedived as it flew down a busy street, striking a lamp post and skidding along the street in a cloud of smoke before bursting into flames near a gas station, Viral Press reported. 

Pedestrians scattered over fears that the flames could cause the gas station to erupt, and traffic ground to a halt as firefighters battled the flames. An official later noted that rainfall at the time helped contain and ultimately extinguish the fire. 

UN CHIEF WELCOMES KENYA'S OFFER TO CURTAIL HAITIAN GANG CRISIS WITH MULTINATIONAL POLICE FORCE

Lagos, Nigeria emergency personnel at crash site

Emergency personnel discuss how to clear the area of the plane crash debris. (Viral Press)

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) reported that the pilot and a passenger onboard survived the crash, with the footage confirming the pilot’s safety as he climbed out of the plane shortly after the crash, though he appeared wounded.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Permanent Secretary Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu also confirmed that both had survived and gone to hospital for treatment for their wounds.  

SENEGALESE GOVERNMENT DISSOLVES TOP OPPOSITION PARTY, RESTRICTS INTERNET

Lagos plane crash wreckage surrounded by onlookers

A view of the Air First Hospitality and Tours plane after firefighters extinguished the flames. (Viral Press)

The NSIB also announced it had opened an investigation into the incident, asking the public to submit any pictures, videos or other recorded evidence in order to create a "comprehensive" understanding of what occurred, the Premium Times Nigeria reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident follows similar plane crashes last month: In Somalia, a plane skidded off the runway upon arrival at the country’s international airport in Mogadishu. The crash involved 30 passengers and four crew members, with all surviving and only two people sustaining any injuries. 

In Sudan, a plane crashed during takeoff in Port Sudan, killing nine people, including four military personnel. A child survived the crash, the local military reported after the incident. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 