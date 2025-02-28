Philippines shark attack: 2 tourists killed at popular diving spot

Two tourists were reportedly killed by sharks in the Philippines after getting swept away by an undercurrent at a popular diving location.

The divers, identified as Ilia Peregudin, 29, and Maksim Melekhov, 39, from Russia, were in an area off Verde Island known for its vibrant marine life and corals when they were carried away Thursday towards a group of hungry sharks that were resurfacing, according to Viral Press.

"There was a strong current, and the group were separated. Two of them who were with the master diver were able to return to their boat, but the other two failed to resurface," Philippine Coast Guard Captain Airland Lapitan told Viral Press.

"We had a difficult time recovering one of the divers because there were sharks circling around the body," he added. "We believe the individual was attacked by sharks because their right hand was missing."

Footage taken from the dive showed schools of fish in the area in the moments before the attack.

Peregudin, who was found unconscious at sea, was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival after being transported to a hospital in Batangas.

"Everything was very overwhelming and traumatizing. We personally experienced that there were strong currents left and right and also strong waves at the surface," local resident Diego Reyes, who said he dived with the Russian tourists, told Viral Press.

"It was really challenging to get back with the group once you got separated. I hope authorities would be able to figure out what really happened to them. Thank you Lord for keeping our group safe. Rest in peace to the Russian divers," he added.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.