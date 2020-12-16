Peruvian cops dressed as Santa Claus, elf have last laugh in drug raid

Police Navidad!

Peruvian narcs disguised as Santa Claus and his elf were not exactly spreading cheer on a sleigh when they jumped out of an undercover van and broke down the door of a man who made the naughty list, Reuters reported.

"We are the police! We are the green squad! This is an anti-drug operation!" one of the agents was captured on video yelling at the hapless suspect in the Villa El Salvador district of Lima.

The crime-fighting Saint Nick and his trusty sidekick – wearing flak jackets under their costumes — tackled the alleged cocaine and dope dealer, making sure he will have a less-than-merry Christmas behind bars.

MEXICO PASSES BILL THAT COULD SET BACK US PARTNERSHIP IN DRUG WAR BY DECADES

The suspect had been videotaped selling drugs outside his home near a school, a police spokesman said.

During the raid, police recovered a bag with hundreds of small bags that appeared to contain drugs, a handgun and a balaclava, he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With the results we are seeing, a significant amount of drugs has been confiscated, both marijuana and basic cocaine paste in ketes (small packages of drugs), a firearm has also been seized," said Col. Fredy Velasquez, chief of the Grupo Terna narcotics squad.

The tactic of launching raids by officers in disguise is a common tactic of Peruvian police to maintain the element of surprise.