Peru official says at least 25 dead in bus crash

A Peruvian police official says at least 25 people died when a bus fell off a cliff after being hit by a tractor-trailer rig.

Col. Dino Escudero tells RPP radio the collision sent the bus careening onto a beach 80 meters (262 feet) below on Tuesday.

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area in Pasamayo, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of capital city, Lima.

Escudero says he fears the death toll will rise. There were more than 50 people on the bus at the time of the crash.